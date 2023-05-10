Integrated agri devolpment prog to be implemented in 73 panchayats
CHENGALPATTU: All-Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme will be implemented in 73 panchayats to improve the livelihood of farmers, said the District Agriculture Associate Director Ashok on Wednesday.
The programme under the Department of Agriculture-Farmers Welfare, in the financial year 2023-24, will provide each panchayat with farm ponds, plowing machines, bore wells with electricity connection to Adi Dravidian and tribal farmers with government subsidy.
In Chengalpattu District, several panchayats including Aathur, Thiruvadisoolam, Singaperumal Koil, Kolathur, Reddypalayam, Kayarampedu, Veerapuram, Pallipattu, Thandarai Puducherry, Kilaathivakkam, Perumbarkandigai, Sitapuram, Nedungal, Orathur, Kadampur, Chinnakayappak, Polambakkam , Perumbakkam, Sothupakkam, Vedal, Kilimaruvathur, Perungaranai, Saravampakkam, Neerber, Nethapakkam, Kallapiranpuram, Nelwai, Nallamur, Peruveli, Jaminputur, Nesapakkam, Palayanur, Vilvarayanallur, Irumpedu, Pavunjur, Latur, Nelwai, Vadapattinam, Geezcherry, Kanathur, Iranian Siddhi, Sengatur, Nemili, Patticadu, Vengambakkam, Udaiyur, Meleripakkam, Echankaranai,Kunnathur, Dattalur, Narpakkam, Echur, Anumanthapuram, Arungunram, Manamati, Ponmar, Alatur Nellikuppam, Pudupakkam, Oragadam, Vengaivasal, Nanmangalam, Thiruvanchery have been selected for the programme.
Following this, the official requested all the farmers to contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture or Assistant Director of Horticulture at the Regional Agriculture Extension Centre along with their land license details (Patta, Chitta), Aadhaar card and bank account pass book.
