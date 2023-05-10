Gold price jumps by Rs 200 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 200 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 45,936.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price of gold has risen today.

Accordingly, the rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 25 and is sold at Rs 5,742 per gram.

Silver price has fallen by 20 paise to Rs 82.70 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 82,700.