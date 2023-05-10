CMDA authority meeting approves new railway station in Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Commuting to the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam will soon become easier as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Wednesday approved a project to construct a new suburban railway station in Kilambakkam and decided to transfer funds to Southern Railway during its Authority meeting.

According to an official, who attended the meeting, the project was discussed in the meeting and approval has been given. "Decision to hand over Rs 20 crore to the railway was also made. Initially, CMDA will transfer Rs. 4 lakh to carry out preliminary works," he said.

It may be noted that Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has conducted a study on constructing a new railway station in Kilambakkam between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations. Also, another project to construct a skywalk connecting the new bus stand and the new railway station has also been approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the planning authority is racing to complete the construction works of the Kilambakkam bus stand with a target of inaugurating the facility in June.

The government has already announced that the bus stand will be named after former chief minster and DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Apart from these, funding to the Greater Chennai Corporation for developing infrastructure facilities of the existing Madhavaram Bus and Truck Terminal has also been approved.

Decisions on reclassification of land use applications were taken in the meeting.

The meeting was headed by minister PK Sekarbabu. Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, housing and urban development department secretary Selvi Apoorva, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and others took part in the meeting.