Senior citizens ‘return to school’ after 50 years
CHENGALPATTU: It was a sight to behold when former students of the Sathurangapattinam Government Higher Secondary School gathered together in Chengalpattu for a reunion on Tuesday.
During the get-together, they also felicitated their teachers while recalling fond memories of their school days.
Students from the 1972-1973 and 1973-1974 batches formed a WhatsApp group recently and planned a reunion after 50 years of completing their schooling and gathered at a wedding hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary.
Most of the students are successful businessmen, staff at the Kalpakkam Nuclear Power Plant, government officials, and politicians and they joined together to pay respects to their teachers who are nearly 85 years old.
The students shared anecdotes from their school days and swapped stories of their childhood after which they honoured their teachers by gifting new clothes and fruit baskets.
