Nungambakkam residents complain as open land turns into garbage dump
CHENNAI: Residents of Mayor Shivashanmugam Street in Nungambakkam complain that the open land has been used to dispose of garbage and defecation by the people.
It has led to mosquito menace and various other health issues. People urge the civic body authorities to act against the issue at the earliest.
Earlier, the empty space was used as a parking lot of a restaurant, and later it was shifted. It has become a garbage dumping spot for the past two months.
“We have told the people not to dispose of garbage in the open land, but they continue to ignore it. Even the sanitary workers failed to clean the place daily. We have approached the Chennai Corporation which comes on a regular basis for inspection. But no steps have been taken, and day by day the garbage has piled up in the area,” said G Boopathi, a resident of Mayor Shivashanmugam Street.
Discarding the garbage in the open land is an inconvenience to the neighbouring residents. Local residents spotted people who passed by in two-wheelers and cars discarding their garbage in the empty land.
“During monsoon season, water stagnates in the open land, and it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It has also been used for defection, and we are unable to keep the windows open due to the bad odour. The increase in trash is also a main reason we face a rat problem, “ said another resident.
The residents of the apartment have requested the Chennai Corporation to take action on the issue and to maintain hygiene of the neighbourhood and keep this land from turning into a dumping ground.
However, the neighbours claim that nothing happens after the civic body authorities’ inspections. Their visits have turned pointless. People request to create awareness among the residents in the area to dispose of garbage in the dust bin or hand it over to the sanitary workers. The zonal officers did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.
