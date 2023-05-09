Marginal rise as Chennai Corpn schools record 86.86% pass

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation schools recorded 86.86 pass percentage in the Class 12 board examination, the results of which were announced on Monday. The overall pass percentage increased marginally by 0.39 percentage points compared to last academic year when they registered 86.47 per cent pass.

Of the 5,899 students from Corporation schools who attended the board exam, 5,124 passed. Among these, 71 students scored centum in some subjects, including 25 accountancy students, 20 commerce students, and 9 computer application students. Besides them, 42 students secured 99 per cent marks.

Among the Corporation schools, the Chennai Higher Secondary School (CHSS) in Puliyur achieved an envious record of all the students clearing the examination, followed by CHSS in Subbarayan Street Shenoy Nagar with 98.29 per cent, and CHSS Nesapakkam which reported 97.89 per cent pass percentage.

Also, the mark intervals among Corporation schools have increased this academic year, officials said.

Explaining the efforts that the Corporation took to improve the schools’ performance, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari said the education department officials held review meetings with Mayor R Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi every Monday during which the students’ performance was discussed. “We instructed the teachers to conduct special classes, give homework daily, and conduct a quiz based on the recently taught lessons,” she said.

To ensure that the students scored good marks in the board exams, the schools were directed to conduct coaching classes from November 2022. Also, special classes were organised for those who scored lower marks in the quarterly and half-yearly exams.

Even while enjoying the success, the officials have charted out the plan for the coming academic year, including a meeting that would be conducted later this month with the headmasters and teachers to improve the education system. “If there are any issues that the schools are facing, we will rectify them in the coming academic year,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Chennai district recorded 94.14 pass percentage overall. It was 88.47 per cent in the case of government schools. As per the district-wise data released by the State School Education Department, 21,139 boys and 23,178 girls from Chennai appeared for the board exam. Of them, 19,321 boys and 22,399 girls cleared the exam. In all, 41,720 of the 44,317 students have cleared the exam.

From the 25 government schools in the city, 2,631 girls and 1,600 boys appeared for the board exams, and 2,466 girls and 1,277 boys passed.

As is the trend usually, more girls cleared the board exams than boys. While boys recorded a pass percentage of 91.40, girls registered 96.64 per cent.