IIT-M’s micro device tech to be used by Indian Navy
CHENNAI: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have developed a cutting-edge sensor technology for underwater communications, which would be massively advantageous to defence applications, especially in the Navy.
The indigenous development of this technology enables the nation to fabricate devices at a relatively lower cost than the internationally-available foundries, said a press release from IIT-Madras on Tuesday.
This is a major development, especially on the eve of National Technology Day.
The Piezoelectric MEMS technology is required to develop high-performance thin films and convert ‘piezo thin film’ into state-of-the-art futuristic Naval Sensors and devices for underwater applications.
The establishment of cutting-edge piezo MEMS technology enables India to push the boundaries of defence competencies and allows the nation to execute the strategic operations of critical applications.
The large area piezo thin films and MEMS process technology will support the ongoing/ futuristic technologies for the Next-Generation SONAR programme of DRDO for the Indian Navy.
