HC asks DGP to respond to petition filed by IPS officer
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Director General of Police (DGP), CB-CID to respond to a petition filed by the deputy director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy who had sought a restraining order against a departmental action against him.
The petition sought a restraining order against the departmental action in a complaint accusing Selvanagarathinam of having a physical relationship with a young woman on the pretext of marriage and threatening her.
A bench comprising Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan heard the petition and directed the police department to respond, setting the next hearing for June 5.
Selvanagarathinam contended that Krithika, the woman he allegedly had a relationship with, knew that he was married and had not cheated her. He accused CB-CID police of failing to investigate the case impartially.
In 2019, Selvanagarathinam met the woman through Instagram and had a physical relationship. Later, when the duo broke-up, the woman filed a complaint with the DGP via e-mail in September, 2022. This led to a memo being sent to Selvanagarathinam in December 2022, followed by a CB-CID inquiry report. Assailing this, the petitioner moved the Central Administrative Tribunal and the tribunal refused to stay the disciplinary proceedings.
