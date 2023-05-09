HC asks DGP to respond to petition filed by IPS officer

In 2019, Selvanagarathinam met the woman through Instagram and had a physical relationship. Later, when the duo broke-up, the woman filed a complaint with the DGP via e-mail in September, 2022. This led to a memo being sent to Selvanagarathinam in December 2022, followed by a CB-CID inquiry report. Assailing this, the petitioner moved the Central Administrative Tribunal and the tribunal refused to stay the disciplinary proceedings.