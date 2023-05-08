Train pattern changes to facilitate maintenance in Kovai-Chennai route

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering and track maintenance works the Southern Railway notified some changes in train pattern, including partial cancellation of the Coimbatore - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express. Train no - 06417 Katpadi - Jolarpettai express special leaving Katpadu at 09:30 am on May 22, 31 and June 02, 05, 06, and 07 will be fully canceled, said Southern Railway in a press statement on Monday.

Likewise, train no - 06418 Jolarpettai - Katpadi MEMU express special, leaving Jolarpettai at 12:40 pm on May 22, 31, and June 02, 05,06, and 07 will be fully canceled, noted the statement.

Train no - 06736 Vellore - Arakkonam MEMU express special and train no - 06735 Arakkonam - Vellore MEMU express special will be fully canceled on May 09, 10, and 16, said the statement.

Train no - 12680 Coimbatore - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Intercity superfast express leaving Coimbatore at 06:20 am on May 09, 10, and 16 will be partially canceled between Katpadu and Dr. MGR Chennai, and the train will be short-terminated at Katpadi, noted the statement.

The return service train from Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore leaving at 02:35 pm on May 09, 10 and 16 will be partially canceled between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi, and the train will commence service from Katpadi at 04:20 pm noted the statement.

Likewise, train no - 12610 Mysuru - Dr. MGR Chennai central superfast express leaving Mysore at 5:00 pm on May 09,10 and 16 will be partially canceled between Katpadi and Chennai central, the train will be short-terminated at Katpadi, said the statement.

Train no - 12607 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh express leaving Chennai Central at 03:30 pm on May 09, 10, and 16 will be partially canceled between Chennai Central and Katpadi, the train will commence service from Katpadi at 05:35 pm, noted the statement.

Subsequently train no - 22601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Sainagar Shirdi superfast express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 10:20 am on May 10, 17, and June 07 is rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 12:20 pm (delay by 2 hours), said the statement.