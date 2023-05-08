Tambaram-Chengalpattu 4th rail line survey soon

“The expansion proposal of the extra track line on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu route will benefit daily commuters like me,” said V Prasath, an employee in a private company in Chennai. “Usually the trains running in the route are heavily packed during peak hours, and commuters are left frustrated,” he said.

“Already, the Tambaram-Chengalpattu route has three tracks. If a fourth track is laid with up and down services, then it will facilitate huge benefits for the passengers,” explained a senior official with Southern Railway Chennai division. “The frequency of the train services would increase and detention of trains will be reduced in future, which is a mountainous leap towards providing flawless service,” he added.