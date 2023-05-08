Ryots condemn politicos’ dominance at DPCs

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu District Farmers Association in Chengalpattu on Monday staged a protest against the State government’s direct rice procurement centres (DPCs) operating in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts. During the protests the farmers condemned the district administration’s failure to implement the Government Order and to point out the inefficient management of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Trade Corporation. More than 100 farmers who had come from the Rattinanginaru area in the district protested in front of the Government Hospital and raised slogans against the politicians who appointed thugs to purchase rice from farmers and took bribes of Rs 50 to 80 per 40 kg bag in the name of expenses and and also assaulted farmers who refused to pay the bribe amount.