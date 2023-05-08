Passengers demand two-wheeler parking facilities at MTC termini
CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) plans to modernise 6 MTC bus termini in the city, passengers wanted the government to improve passenger amenities such as space for parking two-wheelers.
CMDA has planned to modernise bus termini at Ambattur Industrial Estate, Periyar Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Mullai Nagar and Kaviarasu Kannadasan Nagar at Rs 5 crore each and Tondiarpet terminus-cum-depot at Rs 25 crore.
K Saravanan, a regular commuter at Ambattur Industrial Estate terminus, said that passengers have been demanding a two-wheeler parking facility for several years. “In the absence of parking space, they haphazardly park their vehicles on the roadside leading to traffic congestion,” he said.
A driver of the CITU-affiliated union in MTC said that the transport utility should make two-wheeler and cycle parking facilities available in all its termini. “These facilities are available in railway stations and Metro stations. Why are they not provided to those commuting via buses? It’d be an additional source of revenue for the MTC,” he pointed out.
Recently, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had announced in the assembly that Avadi and Padianallur depot would be developed at Rs 10.76 crore and Rs 5.43 crore respectively as part of the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar. The MTC has planned to develop 16 termini in the city including Tiruvanmaiyur, Vadapalani, Vysarpadi and T Nagar with parking facilities through the public-private partnership.
KP Subramaniam, a retired professor of urban engineering from Anna University, said that each bus terminus should have intermodal transfer facilities such as parking facilities for two-wheelers. “Passengers riding two-wheelers from their homes to the terminus should be provided parking space at the terminus. This will help them commute back to their homes when their day ends,” he said.
An MTC official said that the CMDA’s proposal for modernisation was at the preliminary stage. “The minister has only inspected the terminus. The facilities to be developed in the terminus would be decided later. Parking facilities for two-wheelers can be provided if needed,” the official said.
