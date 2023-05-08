CMDA readying DPR to develop Tiruvottiyur, Neelankarai beachfronts
CHENNAI: Within a few weeks after an announcement was made in the State Assembly to develop the beachfront from Neelankarai to Akkarai with a cycle track, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has taken measures to prepare a feasibility report and detailed project report (DPR). A similar report will be prepared for the beachfront in Tiruvottiyur also.
Both projects are part of the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization project that is proposed to be implemented at Rs 100 crore. As per CMDA documents, both Neelankarai to Akkarai and Tiruvottiyur projects are pilot projects of the Chennai Shoreline project. The Chennai Shoreline project is proposed to be implemented between Ennore Creek and Kovalam that extends up to 51 kilometres.
While the beachfront development for Neelankarai to Akkarai will be implemented for 5 kilometres, the shoreline in Tiruvottiyur will be developed for 3 kilometres. The planning authority has invited consultants to prepare the reports. As per the announcement made by CMDA Minister PK Sekarbabu, the Neelankarai to Akkarai will be developed at Rs 20 crore and Tiruvottiyur Beach will be developed at Rs 30 crore.
The document noted that despite having a natural and long coastline, its access is discontinuous and fragmented into stretches, and the conservation of the coastline from a climate perspective remains ignored.
“Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach (Besant Nagar) are the most popular of these stretches where the majority of the public gather for recreation and leisure. Other than these two beaches, there are approximately 20 other disconnected shorefronts that are neglected and decaying due to pollution and lack of infrastructure but have great potential for transforming into natural public spaces for the city,” the document said.
Once developed, both the beach stretches will house souvenir shops, play areas, rescue and medical facilities, landscaping and seating, beach promenades, musical fountains, seaside entertainment activities, and adventure and activity components, apart from cycle tracks.
