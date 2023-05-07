Tension prevails as candidates break gate to write TNPSC exam in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a centre in Kancheepuram on Sunday where the candidates broke the entrance gate and entered into the halls to write the TNPSC's examination.

"The candidates who arrived at the centre in Sri Sankara Arts and Science College, Enathur, Kancheepuram after 1.30 PM were denied entry by police personnel. The gates were closed at 1.30 PM for the Paper II examination which commenced by 2 PM. Around 50 candidates who were late to the exam centre, staged a sit-in protest and later, they broke the entrance door and went to the halls, " said a senior police official.

However, the candidates claimed that the police personnel were allowed them till 9.10 AM for the Paper I exam which commenced by 9.30 AM in the morning and they denied the entry by 1.30 PM for the Paper II exam which started by 2 PM.

After the completion of the Paper II exam, officials from the police department drilled the candidates regarding the incident.

To fill the 825 vacancies in the post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department included in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service, the commission conducted the written examination on Sunday.

As 39,905 candidates registered for the exam, around 35,000 appeared for it.