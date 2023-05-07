Stalin inaugurates AVM Heritage Museum

CHENNAI: The AVM Heritage Museum, located in Vadapalani, was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of notable personalities such as MS Guhan, SP Muthuraman, Kamal Haasan, Vairamuthu, and Sivakumar. The museum boasts a vast collection of old equipment used for mixing, movie artefacts, and an impressive collection of rare automobiles.
