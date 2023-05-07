IPL 2023: 9 arrested for selling match tickets in black

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday booked nine persons for selling tickets for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at inflated rates near the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Police seized 19 tickets and Rs 10,000 from them.

Police had increased vigil in and around Chepauk based on a tip off that several persons are selling tickets for the cricket match at inflated rates.

Police personnel looked for sales of 'tickets in black' on Walajah Salai, Victoria hostel road, Bells road, Chepauk MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) railway station among other places and rounded up nine persons.

The arrested persons were identified as R Gokul (27) of Tiruppur, Anwar Basha (29) of Pudupet, B Balaji (24) of Zam Bazaar, Mohammed Raseel (29) of Malappuram, Kerala, M Sanjay (21) of Chetpet, S Shanmugasundaram (20) of Porur, L Dhanasekar (41) of Pazhavanthangal, D Joseph (35) of Pazhavanthangal and P Saravanan (36) of Thiruvanmiyur.