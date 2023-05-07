CMDA has issued 130 planning permissions in last 2 months: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) minister PK Sekarbabu said that the planning authority has issued as many as 130 planning permissions for buildings online in the last two months.

"Web Enabled Single Window System for Online Submission, Processing and Disposal of Planning Permission Application” which was made available for the public and the portal has gone live from May 2022.

"At present end-to-end processing of the applications is done completely through online for all Planning Permission Applications (PPA). For easing out the process of obtaining NOC from the line departments NOC integration with the online PPA portal is under process," he said.

He added that several training programs were conducted by CMDA to registered architects,, registered engineers and registered developers on the improved version of online Planning Permission Application system. Several hands-on training and discussions were also conducted as a part of an awareness program as per the instruction of Chief Minster MK Stalin, he said.

The Single Window Clearance system introduced from May 2022 and the adoption rate has grown nearly to nearly 82 per cent of all category of Planning Permission Applications.

"CMDA has received 672 planning permission applications, out of which planning permission has issued for 327 applications. It is noteworthy that within past two months, 130 applications has been granted planning permission. Planning Permission granted within 60 days for the 63 applications obtained," he said.