Vandalur zoo to get two sloth bears next week

CHENNAI: As part of an animal exchange programme, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) is set to get two sloth bears by next week. The sloth bears are being brought in for breeding at the zoo.

For the exchange programme with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park near Hampi, Vandalur zoo has sent six ostriches last week.

Speaking to DT Next, Vandalur zoo director, Srinivas R Reddy said, "The AAZP officials will be visiting Hampi next week to bring in two sloth bears. As there is already one sloth bear at the zoo currently, we are getting the new ones as breeding pairs."

Subsequently, the director added that AAZP is currently in negotiations with various zoos, post which necessary approvals will be sought from Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to exchange animals. In April, a lion was brought in from Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka in exchange for a white tiger.

Meanwhile, owing to summer, AAZP has been taking a slew of measures for animal upkeep. The AAZP caretakers have been conducting summer enrichment programmes for animals due to heat and with high footfalls even during weekdays. "We have been getting more visitors even during weekdays much like the weekends. Hence, we are keen on animal care at the zoo,” noted the official.

And, owing to school summer holidays in May, AAZP will be open for visitors on all days, including Tuesdays. The zoo usually remains closed on Tuesdays for maintenance purposes, however, with holidays currently, the zoo will remain open, stated authorities.