Commuters demand FOB at Putlur railway station
CHENNAI: Commuters are forced to cross dangerous fast line in Putlur railway station as the station lacks foot-over-bridge over the fast line.
Raghavendra Bhatt, a local resident, said that the commuters have to jaywalk to reach the Putlur railway station. “Jaywalking on the fast line is dangerous as track takes curve near the station. Noticing fast approaching trains is difficult for passengers, who are new to the railway station,” he said.
He added that the spot where commuters cross the fast line has been dug up by the railway workers and left to remain uneven. “This makes crossing more difficult as commuters have to wary of approaching trains as well as uneven crossing,” he said. It may be noted that there is a foot-over-bridge over the adjacent slow line but commuters tend to jaywalk.
Meanwhile, commuters are demanding the southern railway to extend the existing foot-over-bridge over fast line.
“There is Angala Parameshwari temple in Putlur and thousands of devotees visit the temple. Several devotees use the railway station three days every week. Also, workers in nearby industries use the station,” Raghavendra Bhatt said.
He also urged the railway to extend the existing foot-over-bridge with ramp facilities so that persons with disabilities could use.
“The railway should level the dug up portion of the spot where commuters cross the fast line as a temporary measure before extending the foot-over-bridge. We have raised the issue the railway several times but there is no respite,” he lamented.
Meanwhile, railway officials promised to extend the of foot-over-bridge in a few months.
