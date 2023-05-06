2 bridges in Chennai set to be opened next week

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed the construction work of the Skywalk Bridge in T Nagar and Villivakkam bridges; it is expected to be inaugurated next week by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The bridges would help to improve the traffic congestion in the congested areas of the city.

"The skywalk bridge construction has been completed at a total cost of Rs 26 crore, it would benefit people without traffic congestion from T Nagar bus stand to Mambalam railway station. To reduce the crowd in T Nagar, those who visit the area for shopping can utilise the bridge. It also has various facilities such as escalators, lift, and railway station link," a senior official with GCC told DT Next.

The bridge is 600 meters long and 4.20 meters wide, the civic body carried out beautification work, lighting, CCTV, and toilets for the public. For the maintenance of the bridge, the corporation authorities have decided to hand it over to the contractor, and steps for the same are in progress.

Similarly, the city Corporation spends Rs 62 crore for a bridge constructed near Villivakkam railway station in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6). "The two-way flyover connects the routes between Kolathur main road and Villivakkam level crossing 1 (LC1) road, also one side can be used by the commuters to Perambur. After the bridge opens for public use, it will ease the congestion. And the concerned zonal officials would take over the maintenance work," said the official.

On Saturday, Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments minister PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya, Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chief Engineer (general) S Rajendiran, and other senior officials inspected the bridge near Villivakkam railway station and new flyover in Stephenson Road.

The construction of the flyover on Stephenson Road is in progress at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore. The Corporation official stated that it would take more than 15 days to complete the work.