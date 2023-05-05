Scared of undergoing kidney replacement, man dies by suicide

The deceased Arun Kumar is a resident of Karumbakkam near Paalur and worked as a daily wage labourer. He is survived by his wife and two children. Kumar, who used to consume alcohol every day, was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital recently with serious health issues. Doctors, who ran tests on him, said that his kidneys had failed and that he had to immediately undergo a kidney transplant surgery. Kumar, who was afraid of undergoing the surgery, got back home and ended his life. His body was recovered and sent to the Chengalpattu GH for an autopsy.