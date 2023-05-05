Registration dept officials caught red-handed while taking bribe

CHENNAI: Two officials working at the office of IG registration in Kuralagam complex, who tried to force an advocate to pay bribe to disclose the approval status of documentation of certain sales deeds, were caught red-handed by the DVAC when they collected Rs 25,000 on Thursday. The officials were identified as assistant executive engineer Ramesh and junior assistant Vijayakumar. The sleuths also found unaccounted money of Rs 8.6 lakh at Ramesh’s home, and Rs 18,000 from Vijayakumar’s office. The complainant was an SBI panel advocate who was looking after documentation works of his clients’ sale deeds. The files were sent from Guduvanchery SRO to the office of the assistant executive engineer OD / Registration department for field inspection. When the advocate went there to know about the status of the files, the officials demanded a bribe, said a DVAC officer. The officials were caught while they reiterated their earlier demand and collected Rs 25,000. Both accused were arrested and sent for remand.