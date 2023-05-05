Railway cops find parents; hand over infant ‘Tamizh Magal’

CHENNAI: A railway police team, head by superintendent of Police, Chennai, V Ponramu, on Friday handed over the girl to her parents at the office of railway superintendent of police Chennai, Egmore. The SP named the two-month old girl infant as Tamizh Magal. According to the SP, her parents’ inability to raise the girl, when they already had three boys, was the reason for the abandonment. The cops traced Kalaiselvi (27), to Mothakkal village in Tiruvannamalai district. The couple is working as daily wagers at Tirupur. The SP advised the parents not to indulge in these kinds of activities in future.