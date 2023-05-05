Infant abandoned at Katpadi railway station handed over to parents

CHENNAI: Railway superintendent of Police, Chennai V Ponramu, handed over a girl infant, who was abandoned at Katpadi railway station, to her parents on Friday. SP Ponramu named the two-month-old girl infant as Tamizh Magal.

On May 3, 2023, an unknown woman carrying an infant found at Katpadi railway station, asked an old age couple to hold the her as she wanted to go to the toilet. After a long wait, the woman failed to turn up, so the couple lodged a complaint about the incident to the railway police.

The railway police formed a special team headed by Chitra, Railway inspector, Katpadi to find out the woman who abandoned the infant. The special team with the help of CCTV footage and traced the woman.

The quick and staunch operation by the special team, found the woman in 24 hours, as Kalaiselvi, Mothakkal, Vellore.

The railway superintendent of police Chennai V Ponramu handed over the girl infant to parent ( father Vijay, mother Kalaiselvi) at the office of railway superintendent of police Chennai, Egmore.

The couple is working as daily wagers at Tirupur for a meager amount of wage and they already have three children. Considering their financial instability and penury situation they abandoned the infant, said SP V Ponramu. We have advised the parents not to indulge in these kinds of activities in future and we reached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to take care of the children's education and the CWC has promised to support, he added. We are reaching out to the district collector to give some financial incentive to the family, said the SP.

Further, the SP asked no one should abandon their child and cited it is a serious offense that can get 7 years of jail sentence.

The railway police has so far rescued 291 children this year and handed them to their parents or CWC, said Ponramu.

Any children related complaints contact toll free number - 1098 and railway helpline number - 1512.