HC: May not be case of forced suicide but DSP must get justice

CHENNAI: “There might not be a case for abetment of suicide, but there must be an answer for the silent sufferings of the deceased. The humiliation suffered by the late Vishnupriya for her honesty, appearance, the colour of her skin, and social background should not be the reason for her taking the such an extreme step,” Madras High Court stated while dismissing the petition by the late DSP’s parents that sought to set aside the order of a Coimbatore court accepting the CBI’s closure reports ruling out abetment by suicide.

While the High Court did not interfere with the lower court’s order, it directed that portions using unnecessary language against the deceased officer be removed. The court’s observation was based on the depositions by DSP Vishnupriya’s batchmates and colleagues about the harassment and humiliation undergone by her at work.

“Not only the late Vishnupriya, anyone for that matter needs to be safeguarded and such design to be put down with iron hand. It is for the Home Secretary and Director General of Police to study the materials and to take a call in this regard,” Justice M Nirmal Kumar observed.

The statements of seven witnesses, which were recorded by the lower court, reveal that the late Vishnupriya was interfered in her work, she was not happy, constantly harassed, and faced displeasure and ignominy daily, the Madras high court noted.

The seven witnesses included her batchmates DSP Maheshwari and DSP A G Inigo Dhivyan.

However, the court also took cognizance of the fact that in the two suicide notes recovered, the late DSP had not whispered or pointed anyone being the reason for her to take such extreme steps, more particularly, against then Namakkal Superintendent of Police, Senthilkumar.

The justice also expressed displeasure at the way the CB-CID handled the case and blew things out of proportion by projecting as though the DSP’s suicide was due to her relationship with a temple priest. “For what reason, these contacts are projected as an intemperate relationship between Vijayaraghavan and the deceased is not known. This attribution cannot be brushed aside,” the court noted. Taking advantage of the innocence and ignorance of the temple priest, Vijayaraghavan, Rs 3 lakh was extracted from him. Taking note of the incident and naming three persons including an advocate who used the Namakkal SP’s name to extort money, the court observed that this cannot be brushed aside lightly since it blots the moral character alleging moral turpitude of late Vishnupriya.