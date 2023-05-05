DSP Vishnupriya no coward; HC censures CJM for remark

CBI counsel too agrees to expunge CJM remarks

The CBI had filed a closure report, first in April 2018 and after some grey areas were pointed out by the lower court, the second closure report was filed in August 2019, which supposedly addressed the issues flagged by the court. While accepting CBI’s closure report, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Coimbatore stated, “The deceased was a coward and instead of facing the problem in the family or department, she perished like an unsuccessful woman in life foolishly.” “The lower court has given a verdict on assumption and presumption and on personal opinion rather than deciding the case based on materials on records,” counsel for Vishnupriya’s parents submitted in their petition. The counsel for CBI too had agreed that the improper reference made against the deceased can be deleted. After perusing the submissions from both sides, Justice M Nirmal Kumar held that such remarks are not a requirement for deciding the case and directed that the portions in the lower court’s order using unnecessary language be deleted. “The grievance of the petitioners concerning the CBI investigation is answered and the lower court’s decision to close the case needs no interference,” the court held.CBI counsel too agrees to expunge CJM remarks

