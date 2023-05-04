Tambaram commissioner office shifted from Sholinganalllur

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police commissioner office, now functioning in Sholinganallur, is being shifted to Melakottaiyur near Vandalur.

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate was formed in 2022 and the temporary commissioner office was set up in Sholinganallur since the government did not find a suitable place in Tambaram and Chromepet area.

Now, the office is being shifted to Melakotaiyur temporarily. The new office will function in Melakottaiyur, according to a circular from DGP C Sylendra Babu.

Sources said the new office and the Tambaram Corporation office will be constructed on the vacant land near the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram and the work would begin shortly.