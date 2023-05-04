NGT asks SCZMA to verify coordinates of power towers

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the State Coastal Zone Management Authority to verify the coordinates of transmission towers erected by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) inside Ennore wetlands.

Hearing a case against the erection of transmission towers for the Ennore Thermal Power Station expansion project, the NGT observed that while the coordinates of the towers furnished by both the petitioners and the Tantransco were the same, the former alleged that the utility deviated from the original plan submitted for approval.

“Therefore, in order to resolve the fact whether the deviation has taken them to a Coastal Regulation Zone which is in CRZ – IA, we direct the State Coastal Zone Management Authority - Tamil Nadu to verify in terms of the coordinates furnished by the Tantransco in comparison with the original recommendation given by the very same authority and also superimpose the coordinates with the transmission towers,” the Tribunal said.

The tribunal ordered the SCZMA to complete the exercise within six weeks and posted the matter on July 6.

Earlier, Tantransco in its objection memo stated that none of the towers deviated from the CRZ approval. When the petitioners objected, the Tantransco stated that there was only a minor difference in seconds and that it would not be detrimental to the waterbody or the mangrove plants.