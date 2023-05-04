23-year-old man arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 23-year-old man for misbehaving with a minor girl in Sriperumbudur on Thursday. The accused Rajesh of Mevalurkuppam is a daily wage worker. Rajesh used to stand on his house terrace and make comments about the girls in his neighbourhood. Recently Rajesh made bad comments to a class-10 girl and made a vulgar sexual act. The girl informed her parents and when they inquired about Rajesh he reportedly threatened them. The parents filed a complaint in the Sriperumbudur all women’s police station.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android