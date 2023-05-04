23-year-old man arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 23-year-old man for misbehaving with a minor girl in Sriperumbudur on Thursday. The accused Rajesh of Mevalurkuppam is a daily wage worker. Rajesh used to stand on his house terrace and make comments about the girls in his neighbourhood. Recently Rajesh made bad comments to a class-10 girl and made a vulgar sexual act. The girl informed her parents and when they inquired about Rajesh he reportedly threatened them. The parents filed a complaint in the Sriperumbudur all women’s police station.