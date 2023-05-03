Tambaram hospital dumps med waste in garbage, fined Rs 1 L

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh on a private hospital in the city for dumping medical waste along with garbage.

The corporation workers found the medical waste in the waste bin while they were collecting the garbage from the New Life Children’s Hospital in Rajakilpakkam near Selaiyur. Soon, the garbage pickers informed the Tambaram corporation officials and the sanitary inspector, who visited the spot, warned the hospital administration. He ordered them to pay Rs one lakh as fine since it was the first time. The officer also warned of strict actions if the hospital repeats it.

Many private hospitals are functioning in East Tambaram, Selaiyur, Sembakkam, Camp Road, Chromepet and Pallavaram and there were many complaints that the hospitals are dumping the medical wastes in the waste basket and giving them to the regular garbage pickers. The Tambaram corporation had issued a warning to all the hospitals and ordered them to dispose of the medical waste only through the biomedical waste management system.

However, as several hospitals do not follow the orders, the Corporation had intensified the check for those disposing of medical waste. The Tambaram Corporation officials said that they would monitor all the hospitals within their limits and strict action will be taken if they dump medical waste with the garbage.