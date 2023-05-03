SRM IST, NIFTEM to organise Millet Summit
CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology along with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM) Thanjavur – a pioneering Research and Development Institute under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, will organise “National Millet Summit 2023.”
The theme of the two-day event to be held on May 6 and 7 at SRM IST, Kattankulathur, is “Millets: Science, Technology, and Innovation” and is being organised as part of the International Year of Millets to focus on technological advancements, strategies for nurturing entrepreneurs, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO), and farmers, encourage startups, and promote skill and employment generation.
Dr M Loganathan, Director (i/c), NIFTEM, said there had been renewed interest in millets among people over the past few years, and as part of the International Year of Millets 2023 announced by the United Nations and Food and Agriculture Organisation, the Governments of India and Tamil Nadu have been working towards creating awareness among people about millets’ multiple benefits.
The summit will be inaugurated by Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Dr Loganathan said Indians traditionally had been consuming millets primarily, but dietary habits changed, pushing people to increase the consumption of rice and wheat. “With growing interest and awareness about millets, all government organisations will continuously increase awareness about its importance,” Dr Loganathan said.
