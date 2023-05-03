CMRL works turn roads unusable, irk residents of Assisi Nagar
CHENNAI: A warning sign is a must for the public, especially for those commuting in vehicles, especually regarding the shoddy road condition in the Assisi Nagar area of Madhavaram.
Due to Phase II Metro Rail construction in the region, the stretch is nothing less of a nightmare for passengers. And, despite months, the state of the roads remains unchanged.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been undertaking construction in the area in Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.
The Assisi Nagar region falls under Corridor 5, where construction is progressing at a fast pace.
Speaking to DT Next, Giri, an auto driver residing in the area said, “The road conditions are extremely poor, making it strenuous for people to ride through. There have also been instances of people falling off the two-wheeler due to potholes in the stretch.”
Likewise, Sujatha, a private school teacher rued at the officials’ negligence in handling the roads.
“The locality is a residential area, where several people use the roads for evening walks. Besides this, the stretch is also used by school vans. The bumpy roads are highly dangerous and need immediate fixing.”
Commenting on this, a CRML official said, “The traffic at the road from National Highways till Assisi Nagar station is diverted as the utility work is in progress. And, from Assisi Nagar to VGN, a proposal to relay the road is in process. However, we have already begun road works at the VGN side.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android