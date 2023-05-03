Call to tighten security at Chengalpattu Collectorate
CHENGALPATTU: Members of the public have requested the government officials at the Chengalpattu Collectorate to tighten security at the premises and keep a check on the people entering and exiting the building on a daily basis.
Thousands of people visit the Chengalpattu Collector’s office every day to submit their grievance petitions and also meet the respective officials to check the progress of their complaints.
However, members of the public alleged that not many checks are done at the Collectorate and anyone can come and go as they please without giving their details.
They pointed out a recent incident as an example where two real estate agents stood in front of the taluk office and halted people who had come to submit petitions and collected their details and also handed over pamphlets related to real estate.
They also complained that random people including some women and a 13-year-old boy were also standing at the Collectorate entrance with collection boxes and collecting money claiming it is for a children’s home. People requested the officials to keep such scamsters away from the Collector’s office premises so people don’t fall into any traps.
