Madras High Court dismisses plea to revive Land Development Banks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking to revive the Land Development Banks into operation. Hearing a petition filed by AR Gokulakrishnan, the first division bench with acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said that since the government had to volunteer to set up or revive the Land Development Bank and its allied establishments by allocating required funds, the court could not give any direction. Gokulakrishnan, a social activist who is also engaged in cultivation, moved the High Court seeking an order to revive Land Development Banks considering the plight of farmers and ordeals faced by them.