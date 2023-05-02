Hold supplementary exam for those failed in more than 1 subject, KVS told
CHENNAI: As a one-time measure, the Madras High Court directed the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to conduct supplementary examinations for all the students throughout the state who failed in more than one subject to enable them to get promoted to the XII standard.
Hearing a bunch of pleas filed by the KVS students seeking direction to conduct compartment/supplementary examination for those who failed in the academic year, Justice M Dhandapani directed KVS to conduct the supplementary examination within three weeks.
During the hearing, counsels K Raja and K Elangoo representing the students of KVS contended that some of the students of the institution, who failed in one subject, were allowed to write the supplementary examination and students who failed in more than one subject were not allowed to write supplementary examination by relying upon Clause 3 of the Assessment and Evaluation Practices for classes III to VIII and IX in the academic session 2022-23.
Pointing out the previous order of the High Court, counsels contended that the court had permitted 2018 to a student who had failed in more than one subject to write the supplementary examination.
However, the counsels M Siva Bharathi, G Nagarajan and M Vaidhiyanathan representing the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan submitted the students who failed in more than one subject are treated as Essential Repeat and are not allowed to write supplementary examinations.
