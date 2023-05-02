History sheeter ‘swallows’ bottle cap to scare cops in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old history sheeter staged a drama at Washermanpet police station claiming that he had swallowed a cap of mineral water bottle and kept the police personnel on their toes forcing them to take him to Stanley government hospital where they came to know that he lied.

Police identified the history sheeter as Danny alias Rajesh of Moolakothalam. He was brought to the station along with the two other history sheeters for questioning by a head constable on Monday.

Even as the police team was questioning them, Danny claimed that he had swallowed the cap of a mineral water bottle. As he started acting as if he was under pain, police rushed him to the Stanley hospital in the afternoon.

At the hospital after an Xray was taken, there was no sign of a bottle cap in his stomach. When the doctors said that they would go for an endoscopy procedure to check his stomach, Danny told the doctors and police team that he had not swallowed the cap and confessed he had staged a drama to scare cops.

Danny was then taken back to the police station where he was handed over to his waiting mother after getting a written statement from him.