DMK functionary, wife arrested for swindling money in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested a DMK worker and his wife for cheating people promising to give them a commission for engaging in packing provisions in small sachets after collecting Rs 25000 from them as a registration amount. A group of people had held a protest against the couple in front of the Chennai city police commissioner’s office two days ago. The arrested couple was identified as Mahadeva Prasad and his wife Jayasri. The two were running an export unit named Moha Provision Export and the couple stayed at a house on Ambedkar Street in Arumbakkam. The two allegedly lured people to be a part of his business by depositing a minimal amount of Rs 25,000 to get provisions in bulk quantities. He claimed to have collected the deposit as a caution deposit promising to send the provisions. Many women joined the scheme. The couple prmised ‘Work From Home’ option. As the commission was never paid, the women complained with the police on Saturday after they found the couple had vacated the house.