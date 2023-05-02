City

Chennai airport director Dr Sharad Kumar transferred to Delhi

Sources said that even as Sharad Kumar's term was over in January, he continued to be the director till April owing to the inauguration of the new integrated terminal.
Dr Sharad Kumar
Dr Sharad Kumar
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai airport manager SS Raju has been appointed as the Interim Director of the airport after Dr Sharad Kumar was transferred to Delhi and appointed as a member (Operations) of AAI.

Chennai airport
Chennai Airport Director
Dr Sharad Kumar
SS Raju

