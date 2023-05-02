City

Building on Perambur Barracks Road collapses; no casualties

At least 4 fire tenders and a team of rescue workers were rushed to the spot for relief work.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A building, located on Perambur Barracks Road, believed to be more than 5-decade-old collapsed on Tuesday. At least 4 fire tenders and a team of rescue workers were rushed to the spot for relief work.

Initial reports suggested that there is no human casualties due to the collapse. However traffic flow on the road was affected due to building collapse, police said.

