Bangladeshi citizen dies before boarding flight at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old Bangladeshi citizen died before boarding a flight at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The deceased was Alimuddin of Bangladesh who was suffering from cancer. A few days ago Alimuddin came to Chennai for treatment in the Vellore CMC with his two sons. On Monday night, he was discharged from the hospital and the family came to the Chennai airport for boarding the flight to Bangladesh via Kolkata.

After completing the security check, Alimuddin fell unconscious and soon he was rushed to a hospital in Chennai airport, where he was declared dead due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Later, the airport police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and registered a case under Section 174.