After summer spells, waterlogging witnessed in several areas of Chennai

CHENNAI: A brief summer spell resulted in water logging in several areas across Chennai city. Though the civic body addresses the issue immediately, and the recently constructed stormwater drains have also helped to prevent the situation in a few places, many areas witnessed water stagnation, and residents have complained that the prior reason is the road level that was not re-laid properly.

“The civic body re-laid the road height lower in the area; it leads to rainwater from nearby streets Venus Colony 3, 4, and 5 slopes to Venus Colony sixth street. For over two years, we have been experiencing water logging and being unable to step out of the house. It takes at least two to three days for the water to drain and the civic body does not take any action,” said N Shanmugam, secretary of Venus Colony Residents Welfare Association in Velachery.

He added, “We have raised multiple complaints to the Corporation to increase the road level to avoid water stagnation in the area. There has been no response from the zonal officials. During the Northeast monsoon, the situation worsens, so the local body can construct stormwater drains in the locality to prevent inundation in the future in the monsoon season.”

Similarly, several areas in the city, including Madhavaram, Arumbakkam, Perambur, KK Nagar, Mount Road, Ambattur, and interior roads experienced water stagnation due to the recent summer spell. Residents stated that the major reason for the waterlogging is due to the road height, and it was not re-laid properly.

“Every monsoon over the last decade or more we have noticed water logging in Patel Road and Nelvayal Lane. Despite taking up this issue with the local officials and escalating through online platforms and social media there has been absolutely no change in the situation. We were hoping the gradient of Patel Road will be altered to facilitate the water to flow on the road towards Bharathi Road before entering the silt catch pits of the SWD,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur.

Public have urged the Chennai Corporation officials to focus on providing proper road gradients from the high-level areas towards low-lying streets and prioritize the construction of stormwater drains in areas that have a long history of inundation during the rains.

When contacted, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “There has been no major waterlogging in the city, especially in Pullainthope, Kolathur. Except in Anna Salai because the drain was closed as the highways department carries out work in the area. The stagnated rainwater has been pumped out from GP Road, and there are puddles in a few places. The concerned officials ensure it has been rectified.”

Regarding the road level in several areas that causes waterlogging in the city, the officer stated that the civic body ensures that milling of the road is done properly now