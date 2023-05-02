446 active COVID count in Chennai including 47 new cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 251 new COVID cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,09,143. Chennai reported 47 cases followed by 34 cases in Coimbatore, 22 cases in Kanniyakumari and 20 cases in Salem. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 4.3% after 5,796 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 11.5% was reported in Coimbatore. Active cases in the State stood at 2,279 with the highest number of 446 active COVID count in Chennai. A total of 469 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,68,793. One more COVID-death was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,071.