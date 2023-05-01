Duo who targeted Royal Enfield bikes of visitors to IPL matches held

CHENNAI: Anna Square police arrested two persons who allegedly stole two-wheelers of those visiting the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk to watch IPL (Indian Premier League) matches.

The accused mainly targeted Royal Enfield motorbikes, police said. Police have recovered nine stolen two-wheelers worth more than Rs 10 lakh from them.

A resident of Choolaimedu, K Balasundaram had come to the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday to watch the home team, Chennai Super Kings' match against the team from Punjab. Balasundaram had parked his two-wheeler on the Railway Border road and went to watch the match.

After returning, Balasundaram's bike was not at the spot where he parked. After a futile search, Balasundaram filed a complaint with Anna Square Police Station.

Police sources said that they have received similar complaints about stolen bikes in Triplicane and Anna Square during IPL matches, specifically Royal Enfield model bikes, after which a special team was formed.

As there is not enough parking facility at the stadium, visitors to the match park their vehicles in roads near the stadium.

Police inquiries and perusal of CCTV footage helped police zero in on the accused. On Monday, Anna Square Police arrested S Sureshrajan (55) of Triplicane and M Mani (40) of Perumbakkam. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.