Two-wheeler catches fire on Kathipara flyover; none injured

CHENNAI: A two-wheeler that was on its way to the Kathipara flyover in Guindy caught fire on Sunday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Devadas (55), a resident of Parangimalai in Chennai, was on his way to Annai Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar on a two-wheeler with his wife and child. After the visit, the family was returning home this morning. At around 11 am, smoke began to arise from the vehicle, when they were on the way to the lower road of Kathipara flyover in Chennai.

Devadas immediately stopped his vehicle in a hurry, dropped his wife and child, and got down. Within seconds, the two-wheeler caught fire.

Acting on a tip-off, the Guindy fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire, yet, the two-wheeler was completely gutted in the fire. This incident led to traffic disruption in the area, as per reports.