Teachers with 40% and more disability won't be transferred: Edu Dept

CHENNAI: With counselling for general transfer for government school teachers scheduled from May 8 till May 31, the Education Department has confirmed that teachers with 40 per cent or more disability shall be allowed to remain at the same school.

The circular from the School Education Department (SED) stated, “If the teacher to be deployed is differently-abled having 40 per cent or more disability, the said teacher shall be allowed to continue in the same station.

Thereby, the immediate next junior teacher in the cadre/specific subject will be deployed.”