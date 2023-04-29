Town vending committee: GCC announces 6 representatives

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced the results of the town vending committee of six representatives from street vendors.

The six representatives for street vendors for the town vending committee are K Monisha, S Kannan, Jennifer A, Balamurugan M, S Chithra, and K Balaraman for different sections such as adi dravidar/tribal, OBC, minority, differently abled, women and general class respectively.

"All roadside vendors should have an identity card issued by the Chennai Corporation. The civic body should allocate a space for the street vendors with basic amenities including drinking water, toilets and rest rooms. Also, the vendors' livelihood is not impacted," said S Kannan, a street vendor in Pondy Bazaar, one of the representatives of the committee.

The polling was conducted in 103 polling centers in 15 selected polling stations with police checks, basic facilities, CCTV cameras and video recording being done for surveillance on April 27.

The Corporation officials issued booth slips to roadside vendors and they voted in the presence of candidates/agents.

Over 35,000 street vendors voted, including 6,319 males, 7,180 females and six third-gender vendors. 38 per cent voter turnout in the election.

On April 28, the vote counting was held at Amma Arangam in Anna Nagar zone.