TNPSC: Free training for 100 at Manidhaneyam academy
CHENNAI: The Saidai Duraisamy’s Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy in the city announced that it would train 100 selected candidates, who have completed the preliminary TNPSC group one exam, for the main exam with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.
In a release here on Saturday, the academy said that to fill 95 vacant posts, a total of 2,162 candidates have cleared the preliminary and will be appearing for main exams. Taking into consideration their financial background, selected 100 candidates will be given free training in the academy involving experts and academicians.
Accordingly, the candidates will be selected based on their qualifications, skills and reservation by the expert panel in the academy, academy chairman Saidai Duraisamy said in a press release.
He said the 100 candidates, who will be qualifying by clearing the entrance test, would be given a stipend for three months. “Those who have not qualified for a stipend could also attend the coaching classes for the main exam,” he said.
The free training programme for the main exam will be held from the second week of May to August first week. Therefore, those who have qualified in the preliminary group one exam, could contact the academy from 10 am to 5 pm at 044-24358373, 24330095 and 9940069739 and register. In addition, the candidates can also enrol online by visiting www.mntfreeias.com.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android