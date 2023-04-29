Council passes resolution to sanction additional funds for SWD project
CHENNAI: The Corporation council passed the resolution to appraise Rs 19.80 crore for construction of the storm water drainage (SWD) project across the city, on Friday at Ripon Building.
The project to construct SWD in various flood-affected locations in zones 4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and 13 was estimated to be Rs 232.35 crore previously under the flood-relief fund.
Later, it was instructed to engage hydrological consultants for a detailed study of the catchment area of the proposed drains. The consultants have been appointed for carrying out the necessary survey and hydraulic design for the construction of SWD in various locations.
As part of the new proposal, the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation has completed the appraisal for SWD construction at Elaya Street and 12 other roads in Zone 4. But now, the cost escalates by Rs 19.80 crore, in addition to the previous estimation of Rs 232.35 crore.
Subsequently, the council passed another resolution to engage the project management consultant for the implementation of the SWD project. The resolution notified that the project will be carried out in 41 packages.
