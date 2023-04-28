Major reshuffle: Madras HC transfers 55 district judges

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday transferred 55 civil judges – 51 district judges (judicial magistrate/Munsiff) and 4 civil judges (senior division/sub judges) – as per an order issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal. M Shivaji Chelliah, XIII Additional Judge, City Civil Court, was shifted to newly sanctioned court XXIV Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, for cases filed under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act. V Breznev, XXI Assistant Judge, City Civil Court, was shifted to newly sanctioned court XXV Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, for cases filed under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act. N Vasudevan, VII Judge, Court of Small Causes, was shifted to newly sanctioned court XXVI Metropolitan Magistrate (Mobile Court), Egmore. M Dayalan, XVI Metropolitan Magistrate, George Town, was shifted to Metropolitan Magistrate for exclusive trial of cases registered and investigated by the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, Egmore. Likewise, 51 district judges have also transferred to various posts in the existing vacancy and vice versa.