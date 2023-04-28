Madras HC summer sitting arrangement: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court made an announced on the arrangement for summer vacation sitting at both the principal seat in Chennai and its Madurai bench.

The arrangement has been divided into four parts for the vacation, which begins on April 29.

The court will reopen on June 1.

Principal seat:

Justices AD Jagadish Chandira, J Sathya Narayana Prasad, GK Ilanthiraiyan, S Sounthar will be the vacation judges, who will sit on May 4 and 5.

Justices Anita Sumanth, M Nirmal Kumar, Sunder Mohan, PB Balaji, K Govindarajan Thilakavadi will be the vacation judges, who will sit on May 10 and 11.

Justices CV Karthikeyan, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, AA Nakkiran, K Kumaresh Babu will be the vacation judges for the third part of the session and they will sit on May 17 and 18.

Acting Chief Justice T Raja, Justices B Pugalendi, Sati Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Mohammed Saffiq, V Lakshminarayanan will be the vacation judges for the fourth session and they will sit on May 24, 25 and 31.

Madurai Bench:

Justices M Dhandapani, R Tharani, R Vijayakumar will be the vacation judges who will sit on May 4 and 5.

Justices GR Swaminathan, S Srimathy, R Kalaimathi will be the vacation judges who will sit on May 10 and 11.

Acting Chief Justice T Raja, Justices TV Thamilselvi, N Mala will be the vacation judges for the third session and they will sit on May 17 and 18.

Justices MS Ramesh, PT Asha, P Vadamalai will be the vacation judges for the fourth session and they will sit on May 24 and 25.

Dates of filing urgent cases for both Principal seat in Chennai and its Bench at Madurai are May 2 and 3, May 8 and 9, May 15 and 16, May 22 and 23.